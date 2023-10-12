Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains for Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next couple of days.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on October 13 during evening/night.

Under these conditions, dry weather is expected across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday evening/night.

On Friday and Saturday, partly cloudy with scattered rains are likely in Peshawar and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 33-35 degrees Celsius on Friday and 32-34 C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours.

Dera Ismail Khan remained the hottest place in the province where mercury rose as high as 36 C.

In Peshawar, maximum temperature was recorded at 34 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded 45 at per cent.