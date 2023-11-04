KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move upward amid a surge in the international market.

Data shared by the jewelers association revealed a surge of Rs200 in the Pakistani market.

On Saturday, the price of 24-karat gold climbed by Rs200, and the new price stands at Rs214,600 per tola.

Meanwhile, the rate of 10 grams of the bullion saw a surge of Rs170, and the new rate settled at Rs183,985.

In the international market, the bullion gained momentum and jumped to $2012 with an increase of $7.

Bullion remained volatile in the crisis-hit country amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Pakistani rupee continued moving down against the US dollar in interbank as people fear that basic commodities like food and fuel could get more expensive as consumers are already facing back-breaking inflation.