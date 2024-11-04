Gold rate in Pakistan today, 4 November, 2024

KARACHI—The price of 24-karat gold was recorded at PKR 290,300. Similarly, the bullion market registered the price of 24-karat gold at Rs 248,890 per 10g on Monday.
Latest Gold Prices in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Lahore
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Islamabad
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Peshawar
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Quetta
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Sialkot
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Hyderabad
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Faisalabad
|PKR 290,300
|PKR 2,531
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 290,300
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 248,890
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 24,889
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.