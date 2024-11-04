Gold rate in Pakistan today, 4 November, 2024

City Gold Silver Karachi PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531 Lahore PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531 Islamabad PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531 Peshawar PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531 Quetta PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531 Sialkot PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531 Hyderabad PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531 Faisalabad PKR 290,300 PKR 2,531

Gold Rates Gold 24K Today Per Tola Gold PKR 290,300 Per 10Gram Gold PKR 248,890 Per Gram Gold PKR 24,889

Note: It is pertinent to mention that the price of gold in Pakistan fluctuates several times per the international market, so the cost is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.