Currency exchange rates in Pakistan today – 28 October, 2024

KARACHI—The exchange rate for one US Dollar against Pakistani rupees was recorded at Rs 277.2 in the local and open market on Monday, with a selling rate of Rs 278.7.

Note: Exchange rates can vary based on the location and the Exchange Company or bank involved in the transaction. Below are the foreign and local exchange rates for the US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling, European Euro, UAE Dirham, Saudi Riyal, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market.

Currency Buying Selling
  US Dollar USD 277.2  278.7
  Euro EUR  298.2   300.95
  UK Pound GBP  357.15    360.65
 UAE Dirham AED   75.25    75.9
 Saudi Riyal SAR   73.55  74.1
 Australian Dollar AUD   185.25  187.5
 Bahrain Dinar BHD    731   739
 Canadian Dollar CAD   202   205
 China Yuan CNY  38.29  38.69
 Danish Krone DKK  40.03  40.43
 Hong Kong Dollar HKD  35.63  35.98
 Indian Rupee IND  3.34  3.44
 Japanese Yen JPY  1.9   1.98
 Kuwaiti Dinar KWD  903.71   913.71
 Malaysian Ringgit MYR  58.99  59.59
 New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
 Norwegians Krone NOK  26.14  26.44
 Omani Riyal OMR   722.87   730.89
 Qatari Riyal QAR 76.14 77.14
 Singapore Dollar SGD   202  204
 Swedish Korona SEK 26.27   26.57
 Swiss Franc CHF 309.01  311.51
  Thai Bhat THB   7.55  7.7

The forex rates are subject to change based on market forces and foreign currency demands, although they are updated at 10:45 AM on Pakistan Standard Time (PST).

Web Desk Staff

