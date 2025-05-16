Tribute paid to Pakistan Armed Force for victory against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD – Nation is observing Youm-e-Tashakur today to pay tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces and the people for victory in Operation Bunanu-um-Marsoos and Marka-e-Haq against Indian aggression.

The day dawned with special prayers in Mosques and recitation of Holy Quran.

Thirty-one-gun salute was presented in federal capital while 21-gun salute in provincial capitals to mark the Day.

Change of guard ceremonies will also be held at mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam in Karachi and at mausoleum of national poet Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore this morning.

Special meetings will be held with the families of the martyrs of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos to pay tribute to them.

The main ceremony of Youm-e-Tashakur will be held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chief guest of the ceremony, while the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Chief of Army Staff will also grace the ceremony.

PM Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces who gave their lives for achieving success during Marka-e-Haq.

In a message on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakur being observed on Friday, he said, “Today Youm-e-Tashakur is being observed across the country to thank Allah Almighty for the magnificent success and victory of Pakistan against the open aggression and provocation of India.”

“During the midnight of May 6 and May 7, India while acting cowardly attacked Pakistan resulting in the martyrdom of innocent Pakistani citizens and we were forced to respond for the sake of these innocent citizens,” he added.

He said the world saw that in just few hours an enemy which was many times bigger came to its knees and the planes which were pride of India turned into ashes and became sign of a bitter lesson.

“Our Shaheens hammered the enemy and gave it a befitting reply,” he said adding the brave and professional armed forces of Pakistan effectively and fully responded in the language of the enemy and wrote a golden chapter in the military history and foiled the designs of the enemy.

The army bases, piles of weapons and air bases turned into ruins in a blink of an eye,” he continued.

He said, “Their Rafale became target of our Shaheens and were defeated with the grace of Allah.”

He said, “Our operation was against the obsolete ideology which was based on animosity against humanity, aggression, religious extremism and bias.

This is success of our honour and principles. This is not only success of the armed forces but also of the honourable, proud and dignified nation of Pakistan. The whole nation stood like a fortified wall and shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces.”

“On this occasion, I on my and on behalf of the nation, thank General Syed Asim Munir from the bottom of the heart as in his sagacious and brave leadership this achievement was made.

“I also warmly commend Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Babar and his Shaheens who raised our head with pride. I also pay tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf as under his leadership Pakistan navy continued to protect the sea frontiers of Pakistan,” he added.

He said, “I also thank with heart all the allied and opposition parties and all the political leaders and Parliament for displaying exemplary unity and historic solidarity.”

President Says No compromise on sovereignty

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or its core national interests and aggression against the homeland will be met with full force.

In a message on the occasion of thanksgiving day, to observe the victory against India, on May 16, he said, “It is a great moment for us to celebrate the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in response to Indian unprovoked aggression. I am grateful to Almighty Allah for blessing us with victory in this critical hour.”

“I pay tribute to the valiant soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the entire military leadership, especially the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, and the Chief of Naval Staff. This victory not only belongs to Pakistan’s Armed Forces but also to the entire Pakistani nation, who stood like Bunyan-um-Marsoos against the enemy aggression,” he added.

The President said, “I am proud of our Armed forces who responded to Indian provocation with precision, professionalism, and strength. I am glad that the world witnessed and acknowledged Pakistan’s patience and restraint as well as the operational effectiveness that compelled the enemy to cease its aggression. We stood firm. We stood united. And we emerged victorious with dignity.”

“Pakistan is a peace-loving country and does not harbour aggressive design against any country. However, let there be no doubt: Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity, or its core national interests. Any aggression against our homeland will be met with full force,” he added.

The President said, “We seek peace in our region. Our commitment to regional peace and stability must never be mistaken for weakness. We reject any unilateral suspension of the Indus Water Treaty as there is no such provision in the Treaty. Pakistan will utilize all elements of national power to protect its water rights at all costs.”

“To our brave soldiers— those who stood their ground, who risked and sacrificed their lives— we offer them our eternal gratitude,” he remarked.

He said, “As President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, I affirm today that we will always stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces, and we will always remain like a solid rock to defend every inch of our motherland. May Allah bless our nation. Ameen! Pakistan Paindabad!,” he concluded.