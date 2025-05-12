Saudi Riyal to Pakistan rupee rate unchanged today – 12 May 2025

KARACHI – The buying rate of Saudi Riyal in open market of Pakistan remained unchanged with the latest 1 SAR rate standing at Rs75.10 on Monday, 12 May 2025.

Furthermore, the currency exchange companies are selling the Riyal for Rs75.65 without any change in opening session of new business week’s first day.

Symbol for Saudi Riyal

Riyal is the official currency of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and it is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

Rate of 1 SAR to PKR in Open Market

The price of 1 Saudi Riyal stands at Rs75.10 in Pakistan without any change on 12 May, 2025.

1 SAR = Rs75.10

Currency exchange rates represent the value of one country’s currency in relation to another. These rates fluctuate constantly due to various economic and geopolitical factors. Key influences include interest rates, inflation, political stability, and economic performance. For example, higher interest rates often attract foreign investment, increasing demand for that nation’s currency and raising its value. Similarly, countries with strong economic growth and low inflation tend to have stronger currencies.

Meanwhile, overseas Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia sent $725.4 million in wake of remittances during April 2025. The remittances from the Kingdom were down 26% on a monthly basis, and 2% higher than the $712.2 million sent by the expatriates April 2024.

On the other hand, gold prices in Saudi Arabia stood at 4,676 Riyal per tola while the 10-gram is being traded at 4,013 SAR, as of 12 May 2025.