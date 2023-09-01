KARACHI – The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 241,500 here on Friday, September 1, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 207,050 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities. Last Update: 8AM
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Lahore
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Islamabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Peshawar
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Quetta
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Sialkot
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Hyderabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Faisalabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,465
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Gold 22K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 221,373
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 207,050
|PKR 189,794
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 20,705
|PKR 18,979
It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.