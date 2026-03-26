Gold prices in Pakistan slip back after surge in previous sessions

ISLAMABAD – Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a steep decline on Thursday after witnessing gains in previous two sessions.

The price of 24 karat per tola gold dropped by Rs11,000 to close at Rs468,262 while the price of 10 grams of gold also decreased by Rs9,430 to Rs401,459.

The price of per tola silver plunged by Rs340 to Rs7,484, whereas that of 10-gram silver fell by Rs291 to Rs6,416.

The price of gold in the international market saw a dip of $110 to $4,455 from $4,565.

Meanwhile, the shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) slipped on Thursday as renewed concerns over escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on market sentiment, following Iran’s rejection of early peace overtures.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index moved between a high of 157,591.23, down 722.21 points (0.47%), and a low of 155,373.13, down 2,940.31 points (1.86%), compared to Wednesday’s close of 158,313.44.

Global oil prices stabilized slightly, with Brent crude trading above $100 and WTI near $90 per barrel. Nevertheless, the near-shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, which handles roughly 20% of the world’s oil and gas supply, remains a major source of uncertainty.