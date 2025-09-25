Gold price takes a hit in Pakistan as global rates slip; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan took sharp dive in line with international market. The price per tola dropped by Rs2,000, landing at Rs396,800.

Price of 10 grams of gold sold for Rs340,192, down Rs1,714, according to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Date Price per tola 23-Sept-25 398,800 22-Sept-25 393,700 20-Sept-25 390,300 18-Sept-25 388,600 17-Sept-25 388,600 16-Sept-25 391,000 15-Sept-25 386,300

On the international front, gold slipped slightly to $3,750 per ounce, with a $20 premium, marking a $20 loss. Silver, however, offered a rare bright spot, climbing Rs26 per tola to Rs4,663.

Global markets held a cautious tone as investors awaited crucial US economic data to gauge the Federal Reserve’s next move. Spot gold hovered at $3,734.04 per ounce as of 02:02 GMT, while US December gold futures stayed firm at $3,765.20. A minor 0.1% decline in the US dollar helped support bullion prices by making it cheaper for international buyers.

With gold showing volatility and silver gaining momentum, Pakistan’s precious metals market is in sharp focus as traders and investors watch global cues closely.