CPEC 2.0 takes off at 14th JCC Meeting on Sept. 26 in Beijing

BEIJING – Pakistan and China are entering new era of cooperation as 14th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is set to be held in major push for CPEC Phase 2.0.

Officials from both sides hailed the session as a historic milestone that transitions the Corridor from its first decade of energy and infrastructure development to a new stage prioritizing people, youth, sustainability, inclusivity, and long-term prosperity. Over the past decade, CPEC has already delivered transformative results by adding 8,904 megawatts of electricity to Pakistan’s grid, constructing 888 kilometers of highways and motorways, generating more than 200,000 jobs, and turning Gwadar into a regional hub of connectivity and trade.

The agenda of 14th JCC outlined several forward-looking initiatives. In the field of youth development, Pakistan and China are launching new scholarship and training programs to provide young Pakistanis with advanced skills in software development, artificial intelligence, digital governance, and emerging technologies. The meeting also approved the establishment of Innovation Hubs and Technology Parks under the Innovation Corridor to strengthen Pakistan’s knowledge-based economy.

For economic diversification, two sides endorsed the Pakistan Export Promotion Digital Platform (PEP-DP) to expand trade beyond traditional Western markets and enhance access to China, Central Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This will be complemented by the creation of export-oriented Special Economic Zones (SEZs) designed to attract industrial relocation and create more jobs.

On Gwadar’s development, the committee agreed to expand port operations through the Gwadar Overseas Port Company, advancing its transformation into a smart port city. Coastal economy projects in fisheries, logistics, and maritime trade will also be undertaken. To ensure inclusivity, provinces and regions will benefit from tailored projects.

Punjab will see agro-based SEZs, Sindh will focus on coastal trade and industry, KP will harness its energy and mineral potential, Balochistan will gain from Gwadar and rural revitalization programs while Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan will see investments in hydropower and tourism.

Another major priority under CPEC Phase 2.0 is climate resilience and green growth. JCC decided to establish Climate Response Teams and pilot districts for climate adaptation, while also advancing joint projects in renewable energy, smart irrigation, and climate-smart agriculture under the Green Corridor.

The rural revitalization will be pursued under Livelihood Corridor, focusing on modernized agriculture, vocational training, women’s entrepreneurship, poverty alleviation, and digital inclusion. Islamabad and Beijing also agreed to expand cooperation in space and satellite technologies, which will enhance communication systems, climate monitoring, and disaster management capabilities.

The new phase is anchored in the alignment of Pakistan’s 5Es of Uraan Pakistan Exports, E-Pakistan, Energy, Environment, Equity & Empowerment with the 5Cs of CPEC Phase 2.0 Growth, Innovation, Green, Openness, and Livelihood. This vision makes the partnership people-centric by directly improving lives, youth-centric by investing in skills and education, and future-centric by addressing climate resilience, digital transformation, and global competitiveness.

Officials stressed that 14th JCC represents not just continuity but transformation in Pakistan–China relations. It signals a shift away from brick-and-mortar projects towards human development, skills, and sustainability, while positioning Pakistan as a regional hub for trade, green growth, and innovation.