Fir Lodged Against Owners Of Illegal Housing Schemes In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Residents of twin cities have been warned to protect citizens from fraudulent real estate schemes, as Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched major operation against unauthorized housing projects.

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) stepped up its efforts against illegal housing societies and unauthorized constructions, under the supervision of DG Kinza Murtaza.

In its operation, RDA Task Force sealed site office of an unapproved housing project and filed case against its owners. The move comes as part of authority’s ongoing campaign to protect masses from fraud and illegal land-grabbing activities.

RDA officials said multiple complaints had been received from public about forced land occupation by scheme operators. The authority has repeatedly warned such operators to halt illegal promotions, bookings, and construction, but violations continued.

Citizens are being urged to verify the legal status of housing projects through the official RDA website and invest only in approved societies.

The enforcement action involved RDA officers, including Assistant Director Building Control Shiza Butt and Assistant Directors Planning Ali Raza, Mehwish Naseem, and Ahmad Hassan, with support from the New Airport Islamabad Police.

