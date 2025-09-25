Fir Lodged Against Owners Of Illegal Housing Schemes In Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – Residents of twin cities have been warned to protect citizens from fraudulent real estate schemes, as Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) launched major operation against unauthorized housing projects.
Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) stepped up its efforts against illegal housing societies and unauthorized constructions, under the supervision of DG Kinza Murtaza.
In its operation, RDA Task Force sealed site office of an unapproved housing project and filed case against its owners. The move comes as part of authority’s ongoing campaign to protect masses from fraud and illegal land-grabbing activities.
RDA officials said multiple complaints had been received from public about forced land occupation by scheme operators. The authority has repeatedly warned such operators to halt illegal promotions, bookings, and construction, but violations continued.
Citizens are being urged to verify the legal status of housing projects through the official RDA website and invest only in approved societies.
The enforcement action involved RDA officers, including Assistant Director Building Control Shiza Butt and Assistant Directors Planning Ali Raza, Mehwish Naseem, and Ahmad Hassan, with support from the New Airport Islamabad Police.
Illegal Housing Schemes in Pindi
Abad Pearl Villas
Abid Homes
Addan Homes
Adyala Town
Airport Residencia
Airport Town
Akbar Villas
Aamin City One
Alfalah Homes
Al-Buraq Enclave
Al-Fazal Garden
Al-Karim Builders
Al-Raffi Homes
Airline Avenue
Army Welfare Trust Housing
Aurora Housing Scheme
Baber Homes
Bahria Enclave II
Bahria Enclave III
Bahria Golf City Ext.
Baroha Farm Houses
Bin Alam
CBR Residencia
Century Town
Ch. Orangzeb
Defense View
Discovery Garden
Elixer Resort
Elegant City / New Model Town
Engineer CHS
Executive Homes
Faisal Town Phase II
Faisla Residencia Phase II
Federation of Employees CHS
Gallop Greens Farm Houses
Globel Avenue Phase I
Green City
Green Homes
Green View Colony
Gulshan-e-Ali
Gulshan-e-Bahar
Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Gulshan-e-Sehat CHS
Gulf City (Fatima Town)
Hamza Town
Hasan Homes
Hawk Melbourne
High Gate Hills
Hoon Adventure Farm
Ittehad Heights
Janjua Town I
Janjua Town II
Janjua Town III
Jinnah Town
Judicial Town
Khayaban-e-Millat
Khayaban-e-Quaid
Kohistan Enclave Ext.
Kohsar Extension
Lake Marina
Land Sub near T&T Housing
Maryum Green City
Maz City
Mehmood Town
Mega City (Iqbal City)
Merry Land City
Metro Homes
Ministry of Commerce CHS
Morgah Hills
Muhammad Tahir Housing
Mustafa Residencia
National Police Foundation
National Town
New Metro City
New Murree Township
OGDC Employees Coop Housing
Paras Villas / Raja Abid Homes
Park Zameen Town
Qaim Mansion
Radio Colony Employees Coop Housing
Raja Nisar
Rasool Town
Rawal Enclave
Rawal Palm City
Rawal Town & Enclave
Rose Valley
Samar Zar Villas
Samarzar Housing Project
Saphire Valley
Sardar Town
Shahpur Town (Sphire)
Silver City Prime
Soni Builders (Dream Homes, Peace City)
The Avenue
The Life Residencia
Utility Cooperative Housing
Veteran Employees CHS
Wah Residencia
Wah-Taxila Smart City
Waddya Homes
Wapda Town (Wapda CHS)
Zaryab City
