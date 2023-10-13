KARACHI – The interim government in Sindh has banned the issuance of arms licenses across the province.

The caretaker chief minister Maqbool Baqar issued directives regarding imposing a ban on the issuance of new arms licenses.

Responding to new directives, the Ministry of Interior issued a notification imposing the ban on new arms licenses across the region.

With the ban on arms licenses, there will be a complete ban on the issuance of arms licenses from district commissioner offices and the interior ministry.

Sindh government decided to take stern measures as criminals were found using new weapons for street crimes and target killings during the last couple of months, especially in the provincial capital Karachi, which is home Afghan and several other refugees.

The crime networks were also involved in arms smuggling and providing weapons on rental basis.

Mainstream media and social sites are buzzing with harrowing stories of street crime in Karachi that even led to vigilante justice, including murders and mob lynching by distressed Karachiites.