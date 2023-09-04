KARACHI – A drop in global gold prices affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the precious metal plunged by Rs700.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) shows the price of 24-carat gold declined by Rs700 and settled at Rs239,100 per tola.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs600 and the new price stands at Rs204,990.

Last week, the prices of yellow metal soared by Rs3,400 per tola.

Meanwhile, gold prices in international market decreased by $5 to $1,940 per ounce on the first working day of the week.

Silver rates, on the other hand, remained unchanged in Pakistan and the price stands at Rs2,900 per tola.