Gold rates remained unchanged in Pakistan on Thursday after touching a record high in previous days.

Data shared by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association data shows gold price (24 carats) remained unchanged at Rs232,600 per tola and Rs199,417 per 10 grams.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market slightly moved up by Rs30 and settled at Rs2,778 per tola.

Internationally, the price of the yellow metal hovered around $1921 after a surge of around 0.16 percent.

Precious metal remained volatile in the country amid economic uncertainty, record inflation, and massive devaluation of local currency as investors prefer to buy precious metal as a safe investment.