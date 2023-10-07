ISLAMABAD – VIP culture in Pakistan has been here for a long time, and it has caused nothing but an inconvenience to the masses, and in one such incident, the Ministry of Foreign Office has been approached to provide protocol services for the son of a senior judge during the his stay in the United States.

Individuals in positions of power, influence, or wealth receive special privileges and treatment that often set them apart from the general population, despite the fact that it draws criticism. Top government officials, politicians and VIPs receive special security arrangements and police escorts for their safety, but a request for security protocol for the judge’s son has raised several questions.

The letter available with Pakistan Observer revealed the protocol request has been made for Syed Muhammad Ali, the son of Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, a senior jurist of Lahore High Court.

It said Mr. Ali is traveling to the United States, asking for protocol for the immigration process in Abu Dhabi and later upon his arrival at New York’s airport from where the embassy staff should drive him to his destination.

Hon’ble Mr Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, Judge, Lahore High Court desires for the provision of protocol facilities to Mr Syed Muhammad Ali son of his lordship at Abu Dhabi [airport] and John F Kennedy International [airport], it said.

District & sessions judge Muhammad Iram Ayaz sent the letter with itinerary of visit of the above-mentioned person. It said police, and FIA will perform escort and Foreign Office will deal with escort at Abu Dhabi and New York.

The letter reads that protocol facilities at Abu Dhabi International Airport and John F Kennedy International Airport, New York, for fast process of immigration briefing, along with facilities of conveyance from John F Kennedy International to the address (mentioned) and other protocol facilities may be provided to son of senior judge.