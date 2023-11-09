KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed another drop on Thursday in line with the international market trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) the price of yellow metal plunged by Rs2,400 as precious metal remains under pressure.

As per the latest update, the 24-karat gold is being traded at Rs211,800 per tola, with a loss of Rs2,400.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold was being sold at Rs181,584 after a drop of Rs2,000.

On Wednesday, the gold prices moved up by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,200 per tola.

In the international market, the rate of gold hovers around $1,968, with the decline of $20.

Silver Rates in Pakistan today

As gold saw losses, silver rates remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola on Thursday.