KARACHI – Pakistan along with the Muslim world strongly denounced the targeting of civilians in Gaza which has been under heavy Israeli bombardment, and the crises also prompted funds from organization and charities, and now a circular of Bank Alfalah about the restriction of funds collection for Palestinians sparked a strong reaction.

#BoycotteBankAlFalah started trending online, as users and even public figures lashed out at the bank that allegedly advised not to accept any donation funds in favor of the account of the Embassy of State of Palestine.

As thousands of tweets were shared online against the private commercial bank, it later prompted a response from the Bank that clarified the misunderstanding created by an internal memo.

Bank Alfalah said the leaked memo peddled the impression that the bank restricts the collection of donations for Gaza, calling it ‘absolutely incorrect.’

The statement said Bank Alfalah has not issued any directives to stop accepting donations. Instead, the operational accounts of embassies in Pakistan are restricted from receiving donations. Contributions should be directed to legally permissible donation accounts, it further said.

The bank further pledged continuing donations for Gaza in accordance with the law.