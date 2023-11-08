KARACHI – The gold rate of 24-karat is being traded at PKR 216,600 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.
Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 185,960 per 10g as per the bullion market.
Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Lahore
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,600
|PKR 2,450
|Gold Rates
|Gold 24K Today
|Per Tola Gold
|PKR 216,600
|Per 10Gram Gold
|PKR 185,700
|Per Gram Gold
|PKR 18,570
Note: It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.