KARACHI – Gold prices saw a decline in the open market of Pakistan on Tuesday following the negative trend in the international market.

Data shared by the jewelers association shows that precious metal is priced at Rs214,000 per tola, after a plunge of Rs200.

Meanwhile, the price of 10-gram gold was set at Rs183,470 after a drop of Rs172.

On Monday, gold prices in a crisis-hit country saw losses of around Rs400 to settle at Rs214,200 per tola.

In the international market, the rate of yellow metal hovers at $1,988, after a drop of $15 in the international market.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver rates in Pakistan remained stable at Rs2,580 per tola on Tuesday.