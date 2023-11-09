ISLAMABAD – Additional Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ali Nawaz Awan was arrested night from Batal, Manshera, and taken to an unknown location, his party said.

A post shared by the leading party online said Awan was taken into custody and shifted to an unidentified location like several other party leaders.

The party demands that Awan should be presented in the court at the earliest.

A pre-recorded video clip of the PTI leader was shared online, in which he shared his stance on May 9 attacks and clarified that he was not involved in the planning or execution of attacks on civil-military installations.

Ali Nawaz Awan served as the party’s additional secretary general and president of its Islamabad region. He was elected to the National Assembly from Islamabad in a by-election in 2018.

The arrest of the senior leader is another blow to deserted Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, which is already facing legal battles as its top leadership including party chairman Imran Khan remains in jail.