Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more monsoon rains for parts of Punjab including Lahore during the next couple of days.

As per the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave has started affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of these conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Khushab, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Okara, Kasur, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and DG Khan during Thursday night and following two days.

Heavy falls may occur at isolated places in Potohar Region, Sialkot, Narowal, Jhelum, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Gujranwala and Gujrat during the period.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

In Lahore, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 35-37 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday.

Meanwhile, parts of Punjab including Lahore received scattered rains during the last 24 hours which made weather pleasant by decreasing temperature.

Rainfall (mm)

Islamabad (Saidpur 37, Golra 23, Zero Point 17, Airport 16, Bokra 03), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 37, Chaklala 22), Mangla 20, Murree 04, Attock 03, Jhelum 01

Sargodha and Attock remained the hottest places in Punjab where mercury rose as high as 40 C.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 37 C.

Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 75 per cent.