JOHANNESBURG – BRICS, a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has invited top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, and Iran to join the bloc in the latest bid to expand global influence.

The 5-nation international bloc that aimed to boost and enhance economic cooperation, political dialogue, and strategic partnership among its member countries in the annual summit now decided to make Argentina, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates full members from next year.

The countries’ leaders announced that the addition of six new states stems from reshaping the global order.

From next year, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, and Iran will become full members South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a joint press conference.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called membership expansion historic, and said this new starting will bring new vigour to the BRICS cooperation mechanism and further cement the force for global peace and development.

Other members also vowed to boost cooperation for new developmental and economic opportunities and elevate our relationship to the aspired level.

The group further reaffirmed its commitment to BRICS spirit of mutual respect and understanding, sovereign equality, solidarity, democracy, openness, inclusiveness, strengthened collaboration and consensus, and expressed commitment for inclusive multilateralism and upholding international law, including the purposes and principles enshrined in the Charter of 2 the United Nations (UN) as its indispensable cornerstone, and the central role of the UN in an international system in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, and promoting cooperation based on the spirit of solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality.