KARACHI – Gold prices moved up marginally on Wednesday in contrast with international rates.

Data shared by the jewelers association shows bullion prices moving upward trend as per tola price saw an increase of Rs200 in the local market on Wednesday.

As per the latest rates, the price of precious metal settled at Rs214,200, whereas the rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal saw an increase of Rs172 to trade at Rs 183,642.

Globally, bullion saw negative trend, with the current rate standing at $1,962 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Pakistani rupee also remained under pressure in the wake of huge demand for greenback amid surge in imports.

Despite the gloomy situation of local unit, Pakistan Stock Exchange’s benchmark KSE-100 index traded in the green in early morning trade and crossed the 54,000 barrier.

On Wednesday, benchmark KSE-100 index climbed by 525.70 points, and touched all-time high of 54,261.43.