Pakistani journalists face safety risks due to the nature of their work as they face death threats, forceful disappearance, assault, violence, and fake cases, and one such case is Ahmad Noorani.

Noorani, who worked for top media houses, left Pakistan after he shared a story on tax leaks of a former head of a state institution. He reportedly faced harassment, and legal cases, and was later declared a proclaimed offender.

After being forced to leave his homeland, a picture of Nooran surfaced online that shows him working as a salesman in a grocery store in the US.

A local journalist shared his picture on social media and revealed that Mr Nooranni is working as a salesperson in America. The picture sparked wide reactions online and the journalist community lamented his departure.

TV show host Absa Komal called Noorani the frontline investigative journalists of the country. She said after reporting against powerful individuals, Mr Noorani was now forced to live abroad.

She however called it a matter of pride and opined that Noorani chose to stay against the odds instead of compromising his principles.

احمد نورانی اس ملک کے صف اول کے تحقیقاتی صحافیوں میں شمار ہوتے ہیں، طاقت ور شخصیت کے خلاف رپورٹ کرنے کے بعد، انکو بیرون ملک رہنا پڑا۔ اب اگر وہ گزر بسر کے لئے محنت کر رہے ہیں تو اس میں شرم نہیں، بلکہ فخر کی بات ہے کیونکہ وہ چاہتے تو یوٹرن لیتےاور ”ڈیل “ بنا کر واپس آچکے ہوتے،… https://t.co/9sSdHREIzO — Absa Komal (@AbsaKomal) November 6, 2023

Journalist Sheryar Mahsood also denounced his alleged forced exile. He said the derogatory campaign was orchestrated against Ahmad Noorani.

Aarif Hameed Bhatti also praised him for leaving Pakistan rather than seeking help from illegitimate means.

احمد نورانی انوسٹی گیشن صحافی ہیں انکو مجبور کیا گیا تو وطن کی مٹی چھوڑ کر انکو جانا پڑا۔ کسی حرام کھانے والے سے مدد لینے کی بجائے وہ رزاق حلال کمانے کے لئے محنت کر رہیں ہیں۔ رزاق حلال عبادت ہے۔ https://t.co/3bhYNY2Gt1 — Arif Hameed Bhatti (@arifhameed15) November 6, 2023

Let it be known that Ahmad Noorani’s wife was attacked in Lahore by unidentified person.