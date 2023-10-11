KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan experienced a big hike on Wednesday, while the local currency is also regaining momentum against the US dollar while uncertainty looms large.

Yellow metal made a comeback and increased by over Rs4,300 in a couple of days. Data shared by the Jewellers Association suggest that per tola gold price in Pakistan increased to Rs205,600 while the price of 10 grams of yellow metal saw an increase of over Rs3,500.

With the latest changes, the price of 10 grams stands at Rs176,270. Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price costs Rs188465, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs179900 and 18k gold rate is Rs154200.00 for a single tola.

In the international price, the prices of precious metals moved up by $13.12 and hovered around $1,872 per ounce.

Gold remained volatile in Pakistan amid political and economic uncertainty and soaring inflation, and people prefer to buy bullion in such times as a safe investment.

The price of yellow gold moved down sharply in the domestic market in the wake of stern action in previous weeks but yellow metal bounced back.