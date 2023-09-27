KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed major drop on Wednesday in line with international trend.

Data shared by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) moved down by Rs1,800 per tola and Rs1,450 per 10 grams.

After recent tweaks, the new price of yellow metal to reach Rs202,300 and Rs173,440.

Globally, the international rate moved down slightly to settle at $1,8932 per ounce.

The fall in the precious metal’s value witnessed as the rupee’s upward movement in the local market.

Gold rate has been volatile in the country amid continued political and economic uncertainty, high inflation, and currency depreciation.