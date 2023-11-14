KARACHI – The gold prices continue upward trajectory in Pakistan in line with the global prices.
Data shared by Sarafa association shows that Gold rate in Pakistan increased by Rs1,000 on November 14, 2023 and the current rate stands at Rs212,800 per tola for 24-carat.
For the 10 gram gold, the current price saw an increase of Rs858 and new price stands at Rs182,442 in the local bullion market.
Globally, the rate of yellow metal moved up by $5 to $1,965.
Gold Rates in Pakistan today
|14-November-2023
|Gold
|Increase
|Price per Tola
|Rs212,800
|Rs1,000
|Price per 10 grams
|Rs182,442
|Rs858
Silver Rates in Pakistan
Silver rate in Pakistan stands at Rs2,580 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,211.93.
Pakistani rupee continues to weaken amid strong demand for US dollars; check latest rates here