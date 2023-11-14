KARACHI – The gold prices continue upward trajectory in Pakistan in line with the global prices.

Data shared by Sarafa association shows that Gold rate in Pakistan increased by Rs1,000 on November 14, 2023 and the current rate stands at Rs212,800 per tola for 24-carat.

For the 10 gram gold, the current price saw an increase of Rs858 and new price stands at Rs182,442 in the local bullion market.

Globally, the rate of yellow metal moved up by $5 to $1,965.

Gold Rates in Pakistan today

14-November-2023 Gold Increase Price per Tola Rs212,800 Rs1,000 Price per 10 grams Rs182,442 Rs858

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Silver rate in Pakistan stands at Rs2,580 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver is Rs2,211.93.