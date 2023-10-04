KARACHI – Gold prices in the Pakistani market witnessed a massive decline despite an upward trajectory in the international market.

Data shared by the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) moved down by Rs9,450, and the new price settled at Rs191,650.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold declined by over Rs8000 and closed at Rs164,310.

The massive decline in the price of gold in the last two days is due to the correction in the price of the US dollar in the open market.

In the international market, bullion moved up by $2.42 and is hovering around $1,826 per ounce.