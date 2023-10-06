KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a major up in light of the hike in rates in the international market.

Data shared by local markets suggest that the prices of yellow metal jacked up by Rs2,400 to Rs191,300 per tola on Friday. The price per 10 grams also increased and settled at Rs164,010.

In the international market, gold price saw a jump of around $2 and was hovering at $1,823 per ounce.

Pakistani currency, on the other hand, continues to experience back-to-back gains in the interbank market. Rupee’s upward trajectory was attributed to the ongoing crackdown against hoarders and currency smugglers.