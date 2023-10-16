Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast scattered rains for Karachi and parts of Sindh on Monday night and Tuesday.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of Pakistan and likely to persist till Tuesday.

Under these conditions, partly cloudy weather is expected in most districts of the province on Monday night.

Karachi Rain Update

However, rain-wind/ thunderstorm is likely in Kashmore, Sukkur, Khairpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Ghotki, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Karachi and Larkana.

On Tuesday, rain- wind/thunderstorm is likely in Kashmore, Sukkur, Dadu, Ghotki, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Karachi, Mirpurkhas and Umer Kot.

In Karachi, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 32-34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature is likely to remain in the range of 34-36 C on Tuesday and 33-35 C on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed across Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Nawabshah and Mithi remained the hottest places in the province where mercury rose as high as 38 C.

In Karachi, maximum temperature was recorded at 33 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 68 per cent.

In Hyderabad, maximum temperature was recorded at 35 C.

Relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 55 per cent.