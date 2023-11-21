NEW DELHI – Australia created the top sports moment of all time by spoiling the dreams of over one billion people in the World Cup 2023 Final.

The finest performance by Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell and other Aussie players helped them bring the title for the sixth time, but a cricket-mad nation cannot tolerate the shocking loss and in desperation, they continue hitting wives of Australia’s World Cup heroes, Glenn Maxwell and Travis Head.

As fans took to social media expressing shock, and heartbreak at misery, some extremists attacked the families of Australian World Cup legends.

Vini Raman, wife of Glenn Maxwell, revealed the disgraceful act on social media.

In a post, Vini said “Aaaaand cue all the hateful vile DMs. Stay classy…Can’t believe this needs to be said BUT you can be Indian also support the country of your birth where you have been raised and more importantly the team your husband and father of your child plays in. Take a chill pill and direct that outrage towards more important world issues.”

Besides the Aussie player, a New Zealand player James Neesham also faced harassment as he was mistaken for an Austrlian player and he responded to it well.

Earlier, Travis Head, wife and daughter became the target of online abuse and threats from some Indian extremists.