ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court has suspended the notification issued for jail trial of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the cipher case.

A divisional bench of the Islamabad High Court announced the reserved verdict, approving PTI chief intracourt appeal against jail trial in the case of leaking state secrets.

Justice Saman Rafat and Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb announced short order the detailed order would be announced later.

More to follow…