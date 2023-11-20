Millions of Indians are nursing broken hearts after the national cricket team lost to Australia in the World Cup final on Sunday.

Australia, who have now lifted the World Cup six times, won by six wickets with seven overs left to play. The team beat South Africa in the semi-final while India beat New Zealand to make it to the final. The match was played in the world’s largest stadium in the western state of Gujarat.

Cricket is the most popular sport in India and more than 100,000 fans showed up at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad city to cheer on the team.

The stadium looked like a sea of blue as spectators sported team jerseys in support of their favourite players.

Those who were unable to travel to Ahmedabad tuned in from their homes to watch the match, hoping that India would lift the Cup. India last won the World Cup in 2011.

But the hopes of millions of Indians were dashed after Australia defeated India and thousands took to social media to express their disappointment over India’s loss.

“Heartbreak continues for India,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), while another said “this hurts more than anything”.

Many of India’s top actors and sporting stars also took to X to congratulate the Indian cricket team for their stellar performance throughout the World Cup and to offer support after their loss.

“It’s a sport and there are always a bad day or two. Unfortunately it happened today, but thank you Team India for making us so proud of our sporting legacy in cricket. You bring too much cheer to the whole of India,” wrote Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who was among the spectators in the stadium.

Olympic medalist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the Australian cricket team over their win and expressed solidarity with team India.

“You may not have clinched the final, but your performance was every bit the epitome of champions. Every match, every run, every wicket was a testament to your skill, spirit, and sportsmanship,” he wrote.

Many fans also expressed hope about India winning the next World Cup. “India’s World Cup journey might have hit a speed bump, but remember, even the greatest stories have their unexpected chapters. This is just a plot twist, not the end,” wrote one X user.

“This game was an example that hard work doesn’t always pay, sometimes luck matters too. Better luck next time team India,” wrote another.

On Sunday, Australia won the toss and put India in to bat. The Australian pacers were lethal, bowling India out for just 240 runs. —Agencies