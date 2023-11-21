LAHORE – Punjab Mass Transit Authority has suspended Orange Line Metro Train services in Lahore due to the annual urs of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

Annual urs of former Tahreek Labaik Pakistan chief started last Sunday and will conclude on Tuesday evening. TLP followers from across Pakistan visited Lahore to participate in three-day urs celebrations.

Fearing any damage to the public infrastructure, the government has suspended the key services in Lahore without prior notice.

Commuters are the ultimate sufferers of this hasty decision taken in the afternoon.

“I have come to board the train to go to the Lahore Railways Station. Guards did not allow me to enter the station though I could see the movement of trains in both directions. They (guards) are only allowing passengers to leave the station and not the other way around. They told me that the services have been suspended due to the annual urs of Mr Rizvi”, said Ahmed Nauman while talking to this scribe outside Wahdat Road Station of Lahore Orange Line Metro Train.

Similar feelings were expressed by Sadia Rasool who desired to board the train at the same station for Thokar Niaz Baig.

“Guards are saying the services will resume tomorrow morning”, she said.