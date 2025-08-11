 GB declares emergency in hospitals after fresh floods, volunteers’ deaths  

GILGIT – The district administration has declared an emergency in hospitals affected by the fresh flooding in Gilgit-Baltistan and death of eight volunteers.

A spokesperson for the provincial government said that the region is witnessing severe impacts of climate change, with melting glaciers increasing water flow in several streams.

The surge led to flooding in the Shisper stream, causing extensive damage to farmlands in nearby settlements.

Crops, orchards, and trees were washed away, while a section of the Karakoram Highway was also damaged, resulting in the closure of the Hunza route once again.

Due to erosion along the Karakoram Highway, traffic to Hunza is being diverted via the Nagar road. The authorities have also urged residents to remain cautious in view of possible further rainfall and the risk of landslides.

Earlier in the day, at least eight local volunteers lost their lives after being buried under debris in a landslide at the Danyore stream area of Gilgit.

According to the police, the volunteers were engaged in restoration work on a flood-affected water channel when a mound of earth collapsed on them, trapping several individuals under the debris.

Hospital officials confirmed that eight volunteers died in the incident, while three injured persons are receiving treatment.

Rescue operations, led by local residents, are still under way amid fears that more people may be trapped. Authorities have declared an emergency at nearby hospitals.

