ISLAMABAD – An American woman Onijah Robinson who traveled to Pakistan’s port city to find love, was left in shock as the 19-year-old lover ditched her, but the mother of two is still having hope to convince Memon family.

As Pakistani authorities tried to send her back to the US, Robinson refused to return to their homeland and even arrived at Karachi’s Garden West area. Upon meeting Memon’s parents, they opposed the relationship due to the age gap, and Robinson’s previous marriage,

As per reports, the boy disapproved, leaving Robinson stranded and distressed at the airport in provincial capital. As of now, the heartbroken woman is staying near Karachi’s Garden area, while apartment union requested her to leave.

She even wished desire to stay in a South Asian nation and apply for Pakistan nationality, refusing medical help and demanding the return of her money.

For the unversed, Onijah Robinson remained at Karachi airport for nearly a week after her visa expired. Karachi police contacted the US Consulate in Karachi for assistance, but received no reply. Sindh Governor ad other officials later arranged a flight for her back to the US, departing at 10:00 AM, but Robinson refused to board, and the flight left without her.

Amid the whole drama, the US Consulate team met her at the airport, informing officials that they cannot force her departure, as it would be unlawful and could lead to legal issues. Amid the outrage, no formal complaint has been filed against boy of the port city.

Young men often deceive married women on social media by pretending to be genuinely interested in them, offering attention, and affection that may be lacking in the woman’s marriage.