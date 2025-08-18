Full list of top 40 business groups in Pakistan – who leads the chart?

LAHORE – The Economic Policy and Business Development (EPBD) has issued its maiden Wealth Perception Index 2025, listing the top 40 business groups in Pakistan.

Economic Policy and Business Development (EPBD) is an organization focused on driving Pakistan’s economic progress through evidence-based research, policy advocacy, and implementation.

Founded in 2024, EPBD aims to help Pakistan become a top global economy by formulating national policies aligned with global shifts and tackling economic challenges.

According to the index, The Fauji Foundation leads the chart with with a market capitalization of $5.9 billion followed by Sir Anwar Pervez, who owns OBE, HPk- Bestway Group/ UBL , with $3.5 billion in equity investment.

Following is thefull list of Top 40 business groups in Pakistan:

TOP 20 PUBLIC LISTED GROUPS & CORPORATE ENTITIES

1. The Fauji Foundation

2. Sir Anwar Pervez, OBE, HPk- Bestway Group/ UBL

3. Muhammad All Tabba – Yunus Brothers/ Lucky Group

4. Mian Muhammad Mansha Yahya- Nishat Group/ MCB

5. Hussain Dawood- Engro Holdings

6. Riyadh Edress- Meezan Bank

7. Arif Habib- Arif Habib Group

8. Sultan All Allana- Aga Khan Funds & HBL

9. Shuaib A. Malik- Attack Group

10. Nasir Mehmood Khosa- British American Tobacco

11. Sultan All Lakhani- Lakson Group

12. Rafiq M. Habib- House of Habib

13. Sheikh Mukhtar Ahmed- Allied Bank Limited/ Ibrahim Fibres

14. Iftikhar H. Shirazi- Atlas Honda Group

15. Amir Peracha- Unilever

16. Aezaz Hussain-Systems Limited

17. Abbas D. Habib- Bank Al Habib (House of Habib)

18. Muhammad Maqsood Ismail- Ismail Industries

19. Tariq Sayeed Saigol- The Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group

20. Jahengir Siddiqui- JS Group

TOP 20 PROSPECTIVE DOLLAR-BILLIONAIRE BUSINESS GROUPS

1. Syed Babar Ali- Packages Group

2. Fawad Mukhtar- Fatima Group

3. Mian Abdullah- Sapphire Group

4. Sardar Yasin Malik- Hilton Pharma Group

5. Dr. Gohar Ejaz, HI, SI- Lake City Holdings Limited

6. Habib Ullah Khan- MEGA & Pioneer Cement/ HUBCO

7. Mir Shakilur Rahman- Jang Group/ Geo Television Network

8. Shaikh Mohammad Jawed- Din Group

9. Ageel Karim Dhedhi- AKD Group

10. Bashir Jan Muhammad- Westbury Group/ Dalda Foods

11. Mian Amer Mahmood- Punjab Group of Colleges

12. Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri- Beaconhouse Group

13. Jahangir Tareen- JDW Group

14. Peer Mohammad Diwan- Gatron

15. Yagoob Ahmed- Artistic Group

16. Aleem Khan- Vision Group/ Park View City

17. Mian Ahsan- US Apparel Group

18. Ashraf Mukaty- Liberty Group

19. Shahid Soorty- Soorty Group

20. Nadeem Malik- Masters Group of Industries

You can read the detailed repot here.