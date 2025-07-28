Fruits, Vegetable Market Price Today in Lahore – 28 July 2025

KARACHI – Fruit and vegetable rates saw minor drop as per latest official rate list issued for July 28, 2025.
Fruit Rates in Lahore
Apple rate remains at Rs230 per kg, while guavas priced at Rs150 per kg. Bananas, a staple in most households, are selling at Rs. 125 per dozen.
Musk melon (garma) are being sold at Rs155 per kg, whereas peaches, though slightly lower in grade (Grade 2), are listed at Rs. 170 per kg. High-quality pears nashpati are on the higher end at Rs. 215 per kg.
Fruit & Vegetable Rate List
|Items
|Rate
|Black Apple (Mountain)
|230
|Guava
|150
|Banana
|125
|Musk Melon (Garma)
|155
|Peach (Aloo Bukhara)
|170
|Pear (Nashpati)
|215
|Potato
|82
|Onion
|145
|Garlic (Chinese)
|530
|Garlic (Local)
|385
|Cucumber (Farm)
|140
|Ladyfinger (Bhindi)
|90
|Lemon (Local/Desi)
|690
|Bitter Gourd (Karela)
|160
Vegetable Prices in Pakistan
Vegetable prices have seen notable changes, with essentials like onions now at Rs. 145 per kg, reflecting a significant rise in recent weeks. Chinese garlic is priced steeply at Rs. 530 per kg, while local garlic offers a cheaper alternative at Rs. 385 per kg.
Potatoes, a daily kitchen essential, remain relatively affordable at Rs. 82 per kg. Cucumbers, often in high demand during summer, are retailing at Rs. 140 per kg, and ladyfinger (bhindi) is available at Rs. 90 per kg.
The most significant hike has been recorded in local lemons, now touching Rs. 690 per kg, making it one of the most expensive vegetables on the list. Bitter gourd (karela) is listed at Rs. 160 per kg.