Fruits, Vegetable Market Price Today in Lahore – 28 July 2025

KARACHI – Fruit and vegetable rates saw minor drop as per latest official rate list issued for July 28, 2025.

Fruit Rates in Lahore

Apple rate remains at Rs230 per kg, while guavas priced at Rs150 per kg. Bananas, a staple in most households, are selling at Rs. 125 per dozen.

Musk melon (garma) are being sold at Rs155 per kg, whereas peaches, though slightly lower in grade (Grade 2), are listed at Rs. 170 per kg. High-quality pears nashpati are on the higher end at Rs. 215 per kg.

Fruit & Vegetable Rate List

Items Rate Black Apple (Mountain) 230 Guava 150 Banana 125 Musk Melon (Garma) 155 Peach (Aloo Bukhara) 170 Pear (Nashpati) 215 Potato 82 Onion 145 Garlic (Chinese) 530 Garlic (Local) 385 Cucumber (Farm) 140 Ladyfinger (Bhindi) 90 Lemon (Local/Desi) 690 Bitter Gourd (Karela) 160

Vegetable Prices in Pakistan

Vegetable prices have seen notable changes, with essentials like onions now at Rs. 145 per kg, reflecting a significant rise in recent weeks. Chinese garlic is priced steeply at Rs. 530 per kg, while local garlic offers a cheaper alternative at Rs. 385 per kg.

Potatoes, a daily kitchen essential, remain relatively affordable at Rs. 82 per kg. Cucumbers, often in high demand during summer, are retailing at Rs. 140 per kg, and ladyfinger (bhindi) is available at Rs. 90 per kg.

The most significant hike has been recorded in local lemons, now touching Rs. 690 per kg, making it one of the most expensive vegetables on the list. Bitter gourd (karela) is listed at Rs. 160 per kg.