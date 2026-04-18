Rawalpindi Business Shutdown Update amid Security Situation

ISLAMABAD – Security has been beefed up across the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad amid heightened law and order concerns, leading to strict preventive measures by authorities.

There were reports that officials ordered shutdown of businesses including cafés, restaurants, gyms, markets, and marriage halls, bringing daily commercial activity to a sudden halt ahead of expected talks, and it left residents and shopkeepers facing disruption and uncertainty as routine life slows down under the security restrictions.

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Rawalpindi shutdown

An official notification issued by Station House Officer (SHO), Police Station New Town, ordered closure of multiple businesses across the city in connection with special law and order arrangements. The directive will take effect from April 18, 2026, starting 12:00 midnight tonight, and will remain in force until further notice.

The order instructs owners and operators of a wide range of establishments to immediately shut down operations.

Food and Dining Sector: Restaurants, hotels, cafés (including Quetta Hotels), and bakeries

Recreation and Leisure: Parks, beauty parlors, gyms, and snooker clubs

Markets and Retail: All general markets, barber shops/salons, pan shops, and kiosks (khokhas)

Event Venues: Marriage halls (banquet halls)

The notification clearly stated that the closure order has been issued in light of special law and order requirements, indicating heightened security concerns in the region.

Authorities issued a strict warning that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the closure orders, signaling zero tolerance for non-compliance during the enforcement period.