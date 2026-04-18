Rawalpindi Business Shutdown Update amid Security Situation

ISLAMABAD – Security has been beefed up across the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad amid heightened law and order concerns, leading to strict preventive measures by authorities.
There were reports that officials ordered shutdown of businesses including cafés, restaurants, gyms, markets, and marriage halls, bringing daily commercial activity to a sudden halt ahead of expected talks, and it left residents and shopkeepers facing disruption and uncertainty as routine life slows down under the security restrictions.
DC clears air on Viral Notification
Rawalpindi shutdown
The order instructs owners and operators of a wide range of establishments to immediately shut down operations.
- Food and Dining Sector: Restaurants, hotels, cafés (including Quetta Hotels), and bakeries
- Recreation and Leisure: Parks, beauty parlors, gyms, and snooker clubs
- Markets and Retail: All general markets, barber shops/salons, pan shops, and kiosks (khokhas)
- Event Venues: Marriage halls (banquet halls)
The notification clearly stated that the closure order has been issued in light of special law and order requirements, indicating heightened security concerns in the region.
Authorities issued a strict warning that legal action will be taken against anyone violating the closure orders, signaling zero tolerance for non-compliance during the enforcement period.
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