Iranian Envoy summoned in New Delhi after Attack on Ships near Strait of Hormuz

ISLAMABAD – Indian summoned Iran’s ambassador after reports that two Indian-flagged vessels came under fire near highly sensitive Strait of Hormuz, escalating fears over safety in one of the world’s most critical shipping lanes.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Iranian Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali was urgently called in for a high-level meeting with the foreign secretary amid growing alarm over the incident.

During the meeting, the foreign secretary conveyed India’s “deep concern” over the shooting involving two merchant vessels earlier in the day. He stressed that the safety of commercial shipping and seafarers remains a top priority for India and reminded Iran of its previous role in assisting safe passage of India-bound ships through the strategic waterway.

New Delhi urged Iranian authorities, through their envoy, to ensure immediate facilitation of safe transit for Indian vessels and to prevent further escalation in the region. Iranian ambassador reportedly assured that India’s concerns would be passed on to Tehran.

The diplomatic escalation was also captured by Indian media agency ANI, which shared visuals of the Iranian envoy leaving the foreign ministry after the meeting.

The incident comes amid rapidly deteriorating conditions in the Strait of Hormuz. Iran had briefly reopened the waterway on Friday, only to announce again on Saturday morning that it was shutting the route to commercial shipping, citing continued US blockade of its ports.

Indian-flagged oil tanker identified as Sanmar Herald was targeted while attempting to pass through the strait. Government sources confirmed that both the vessel and its crew remained unharmed, despite the attack.

Shipping and maritime security sources further revealed that at least two vessels reported being fired upon while navigating the narrow passage. Some merchant ships also received radio warnings from Iran’s navy instructing them not to enter the waterway.