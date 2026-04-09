Pakistan prepares robust security plan for foreign guests, Naqvi tells US envoy ahead of Islamabad talks

ISLAMABAD – US Ambassador Natalie Baker on Thursday held a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to discuss matter related to arrangements for the Islamabad talks between the US and Iran to end the Middle East conflict.

They also discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The US envoy welcomed the ceasefire and appreciated Pakistan’s strong diplomatic role.

They also exchanged of views also on the high-level talks held in Islamabad yesterday.

Naqvi said US Vice President JD Vance, Stefokov, and Kirchner will be “our special guests”.

A comprehensive plan has been prepared to provide foolproof security to all foreign guests in every respect, he told the ambassador.

Vice President of the United States along with close aides of President Donald Trump are preparing to lead high-level American delegation to Pakistan on 11 April for crucial negotiations with Iranian officials White House confirmed on Wednesday.

The announcement was made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who told reporters that a recently declared ceasefire between Washington and Tehran has opened what she described as a rare “window of opportunity” for long-term peace. Yet behind the optimistic language lies a situation still clouded by uncertainty, threats, and unresolved tensions.

At the center of the crisis is the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical shipping corridors for global energy supplies. Iranian forces recently issued a stark warning to international vessels, declaring that ships attempting to pass through the waterway without permission could be “destroyed.”