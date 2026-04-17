These Public Transport Terminals Closed In Islamabad Ahead Of Potential Us Iran Talks

ISLAMABAD – Authorities have ordered the closure of all public transport terminals in Islamabad as part of security measures ahead of potential second round of talks between the US and Iran in the federal capital.

Transport stands in Faizabad, Pirwadhai, and Karachi Company will remain closed, starting from 11:00 pm on the night of closure until April 26. Heavy vehicle entry into Islamabad will also be restricted starting April 18.

Traffic entering Islamabad and Rawalpindi from other districts will also be restricted during this period. Public transport, tourism services, and rent-a-car operations have been temporarily suspended to address security concerns effectively.

Security in Rawalpindi has been raised to high alert, with additional personnel deployed to key installations, entry and exit points, and sensitive areas.

Officials noted that these measures aim to ensure safety during critical diplomatic activities and to prevent any untoward incidents.

Police personnel from other provinces have been deployed to support security operations, with 3,000 officers already arriving from Punjab.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump said Washington is on the brink of a major diplomatic breakthrough with Iran, asserting that a nuclear-related deal is now “very close” after rapid and intense negotiations.

Trump said talks with Tehran are accelerating at a fast pace, insisting that Iran is now agreeing to conditions it had previously rejected outright. He reiterated Washington’s hardline stance that Iran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons, while describing ongoing US engagement with Iranian officials as “effective” and increasingly productive.

POTUS said another round of meetings is expected by the end of the week or possibly over the weekend, with a final agreement potentially within reach.

He said Iran is now willing to accept key terms of the emerging deal, including reportedly surrendering enriched uranium to the United States. He insisted that Tehran “wants a deal,” though he cautioned that failure in negotiations could still escalate tensions and potentially lead to renewed conflict.

Adding a regional dimension to the unfolding diplomacy, Trump praised Pakistan for what he described as a “very important role” in facilitating backchannel communications related to Iran. He singled out Pakistan’s top civilian and military leadership, calling both the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal “very outstanding personalities.” He went further, suggesting that if a final Iran agreement is successfully concluded, he may personally travel to Islamabad in recognition of Pakistan’s involvement.