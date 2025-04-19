China builds 3-satellite constellation in Earth-moon space

DESPITE the turmoil around the globe, there is some good news in the realm of space exploration.

China has successfully established the world’s first three-satellite constellation in Earth-moon space, positioned on the Distant Retrograde Orbit (DRO).

This achievement marks a significant step in deep-space exploration and future crewed missions.

The satellites, DRO-A and DRO-B, developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), have established inter-satellite communication links with DRO-L, a previously launched satellite in near-Earth orbit.

The DRO provides a highly stable orbit, requiring minimal fuel for spacecraft to enter and stay, making it a natural hub for connecting Earth, the moon and deep space.

This milestone demonstrates China’s advancements in deep-space fault recovery and autonomous navigation technologies, paving the way for low-cost deep-space exploration.

Scientists will continue studying the dynamics of the lunar space environment and conducting fundamental research in areas such as quantum mechanics and atomic physics.

China’s three-satellite constellation in Earth-Moon space is a game-changer for deep-space exploration because they provide a stable reference system for spacecraft travelling between Earth and the Moon, improving precision and reliability.

The constellation ensures uninterrupted data transmission, which is crucial for lunar missions and future space endeavours.

This marks a significant leap in space infrastructure.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this project was the rescue operation performed after an anomaly in the upper stage of the carrier rocket prevented two satellites from reaching their intended orbit.

Several other countries are actively pushing the boundaries of space exploration, namely: United States: NASA leads deep-space missions, including the Artemis program for lunar exploration and plans for Mars missions.

Russian Roscosmos has ambitious plans for lunar and interplanetary missions.

India’s ISRO has successfully sent missions to the Moon and Mars, with more deep-space projects in the pipeline.

Japan’s JAXA is involved in asteroid exploration and lunar missions.

The European Union’s ESA collaborates on various deep-space projects, including Mars exploration.

Although the erstwhile Soviet Union was the first country to put man in space, the United States continues to lead in space exploration, with NASA and private companies like SpaceX driving innovation.

The US Government allocated around 79.7 billion USD for space programs in 2024, the highest globally.

China follows closely, investing over 19 billion USD in its space initiatives.

Some key space exploration projects from major space faring nations including NASA’s Artemis program are aiming to return humans to the Moon and establish a sustainable presence.

The Crew-10 mission to the ISS includes US and Japanese astronauts.

Simultaneously, China’s International Lunar Research Station (ILRS), developed with Russia and its Tiangong space station aimed for long-term crewed missions, is progressing.

JAXA is investing in space-based intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) and collaborating with the US on lunar surface exploration.

Roscosmos is working on lunar and interplanetary missions, including contributions to the ILRS with China.

ISRO continues its deep-space efforts, including Chandrayaan lunar missions and ESA is actively involved in Mars exploration and collaborates on various deep-space projects.

Looking at the long-term impact of deep space exploration, we find that NASA’s Artemis program could redefine human presence beyond Earth, serving as a stepping stone to Mars.

Establishing a sustainable lunar base will unlock new possibilities for space travel, resource utilization and scientific discoveries.

In the meantime, China’s ILRS has the potential to shift global collaboration dynamics in space exploration, providing an alternative framework for deep-space research and interplanetary missions.

On the scientific front, ESA’s Mars initiatives might have a profound influence on our understanding of the Red Planet—especially if we find evidence of past life or conditions that support future human settlements.

For humankind, deep-space exploration unlocks countless benefits.

Studying distant planets and celestial bodies helps us understand the origins of the universe, planetary formation and the potential for extraterrestrial life.

Space missions drive innovation in areas like robotics, AI, energy efficiency and communication systems—many of which improve everyday life on Earth.

The search for minerals and water on the Moon and asteroids could provide new sources of energy and materials, reducing dependence on Earth’s finite resources.

Space exploration captivates minds, inspires future scientists and fosters international collaboration for technological progress.

Studying asteroids and comets allows us to develop strategies for mitigating potential threats to Earth.

Despite having joined the field of space exploration three decades after the USA and USSR, China has been actively promoting international cooperation in deep-space exploration.

President Xi Jinping recently emphasized China’s commitment to sharing its capabilities and findings with other countries, particularly through missions like Chang’e 6, which brought back the first-ever samples from the far side of the Moon.

China’s space station is also designed to serve as a platform for global scientific collaboration.

Global collaborations in space exploration amplify technological progress, scientific discoveries and international diplomacy.

Countries sharing research and expertise speed up advancements in spacecraft design, propulsion systems and AI for autonomous space operations.

Joint missions optimize costs by pooling financial, technical and human resources, making ambitious projects like lunar bases and Mars colonies more feasible.

Agreements like the Artemis Accords and partnerships with China’s ILRS ensure standardized protocols for space exploration, fostering peaceful and structured expansion into deep space.

International teams conduct diverse experiments—from space medicine to asteroid mining—leading to breakthroughs that impact both Earth and space-based industries.

Coordinated and collaborative efforts enable sustainable settlements on the Moon and Mars, making deep-space travel a reality sooner.

—The writer, Retired Group Captain of PAF, is author of several books on China. ([email protected])