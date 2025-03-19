Deliberating amid ‘an epic counter-terrorism operation’

NOTWITHSTANDING the fact that the current BLA’s planned terrorist attack on Jaffar Express passengers in Balochistan offers some thoughtful deliberations regarding our security policy to counter terrorism, the Pakistani nation is richly proud of its security forces, the way –Pakistan security forces have launched an epic counter-terrorism operation against the BLA’s ruthless terrorists—glaringly reflects the par excellence role of our security forces harnessing their lives in curbing terrorism in the region.

The truth is that for decades, India has been sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan via its terrorist proxy networks in the region.

On March 11 in Bolan, terrorists targeted a railroad track around 1p.m. and blew it up and stopped the Jaffar Express.

Consequently, the military launched a major operation on Wednesday (March 12) against the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a terrorist organization with an estimated 3,000 fighters.

Notably, Pakistan’s army SSG group Zarrar Company and Pakistan Air Force skillfully launched operation ‘Green Bolan’.

The SSG Zarrar Battalion consists of skilled shooters.

The Zarrar Company has been playing a critical role in Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts, conducting operations against high value targets, terrorist organisations and insurgency groups.

The Zarrar commandoes are known for their exceptional marksmanship skills, making them a formidable force.

Gallantly, Pakistan’s military rescued 354 passengers from the Jaffar Express train.

However, 21 passengers were killed prior to the operation launched by Pak military.

Pak security forces killed 33 BLA’s operatives.

True, the BLA is listed as a terrorist organization by the US.

The US Administration has designated the BLA as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

The UK and the European Union have also declared it as a terrorist organization as the BLA is involved in all kinds of terrorist activities in Balochistan, including suicidal bombings, kidnappings and attacks on Pakistan security forces.

Furthermore, the complexity of terrorism situation in Balochistan comes from the fact –the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) formed in 1960s and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) formed in 2000—two Indian proxies in the province formed a nexus.

The BLA, has now emerged in various splinter groups and factions:1-United Baloch Army (UBA), a splinter group of the BLA formed in 2002; 2-Baloch Republic Army (BRA) ,this splinter group was formed in 2007;3- Lashkar-e- Balochistan(LeB) was formed in 2009; 4- BLA’s Majeed Brigade, a specialised suicidal squad was formed in 2010..

Thus, the splintering of the BLA has created a complex terrorist landscape in Balochistan.

Needless to say, historically, India has used RAW to destabilize Pakistan particularly after the separation of East Pakistan.

Since 2001, RAW is alleged coming closer to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and training its members.

In March 2016, Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian Navy officer, was arrested in Baluchistan, with Pakistan accusing him of financing the Baloch nation and working to separate Balochistan and Karachi while also being linked to various terror groups in Pakistan.

Jadhav, an Indian spy agent was inducted to sabotage the projects of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

RAW officers often use social media platforms to destabilize peace in Pakistan.

India is alleged to support terrorist forces in some Pakistani areas like Balochistan.

Pakistan experienced increased terrorist threats in 2022, 2023, 2024.

India’s involvement in Balochistan’s terrorism is profoundly evident from its current propaganda of the Gwadar newly built airport accompanied by its anti -CPEC efforts in the region.

Moreover, India’s misinformation warfare agenda against Pakistan and its security forces is undermining security of the South Asian region.

The fact is, Modi’s current statement that “every attempt to foster peace with Pakistan was met with hostility and betrayal’’ is based on gross-misrepresentation of the historical facts.

Arguably, there are “solid bits of evidence” proving that India supports terrorist forces in some Pakistani areas like Balochistan province, providing them with money, weapons and training, some sources close to the matter told the Global Times.

While continually suppressing some of its rivals and neighbours in the international community with the excuse of anti-terrorism, India has secretly funded terrorist forces in Pakistan, thereby inciting local insurgents to undermine regional stability through terrorist attacks, they revealed.

Also, Pakistan intelligence agencies do have verifiable evidence that Indian ambassadors in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities.

The BLA’s terrorists involved in latest incident of Jaffar Express hijacking had a contact with their masterminds in Afghanistan.

The ISPR DG, Lt.Gen Ahmad Sharif has taken a clear and prompt stance against the terrorists and their networks by stating: ‘’whoever does this, let me say it very clearly, will be hunted down and brought to justice.

Let me also say that this incident of Jaffar Express changes the rules of the game.

” In the wake of current surge of terrorism, Pakistan must devise a multidimensional security strategy.

Needless to say, today Pakistan needs to adopt a comprehensive counter-terrorism strategy intrinsically fulfilling the measures of the National Action Programme, pragmatically addressing the conventional and non-conventional security threats accompanied by internal and external terrorism.

Therefore, the adoption of a mix of military and non-military options must be part and parcel of our new national security policy.

A future comprehensive security strategy, which is fostered by a re-calibrated NAP, must focus on an intelligence-driven operations, enhance intelligence sharing to identify the terrorist hideouts in Balochistan and KP provinces, focusing on conducting counter-terrorism operations against the terrorist networks via SSG and CTD; strengthening border security with Iran and Afghanistan and prevent infiltration of militants and weapons; and importantly forming international cooperation against terrorism as both the US and China have called for their support for Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts.

—The writer, based in Pakistan, an independent IR & International Law analyst, also an expert in Conflict and Peace Studies (with special focus on Palestine, Kashmir), is member of European Consortium of Political Research (ECPR), including the Washington Foreign Law Society/American Society of International Law.