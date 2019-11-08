Former pm Abbasi undergoes surgery

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi underwent successful hernia surgery on Thursday. Currently incarcerated in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) scandal, Abbasi was shifted from Adiala jail to a hospital after his health deteriorated on November 4. However, the surgery was delayed after the former prime minister’s blood pressure increased. Abbasi is expected to stay in the hospital for a week. Medical board recommends shifting Abbasi to hospital after health deteriorates The medical board, which recommended the hernia surgery, also said that Abbasi had stones in his bladder and kidney. Earlier, the former premier moved a petition in the accountability court seeking permission to be treated at Al-Shifa Hospital.