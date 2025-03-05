AGL60.2▲ 3.31 (0.06%)AIRLINK177.7▼ -1.16 (-0.01%)BOP12.57▲ 0.07 (0.01%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DCL8.92▲ 0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.15▲ 0.3 (0.01%)DGKC120.66▲ 1.37 (0.01%)FCCL40.38▲ 0.39 (0.01%)FFL14.81▲ 0.14 (0.01%)HUBC134.6▲ 0.7 (0.01%)HUMNL13.18▲ 0.1 (0.01%)KEL4.48▲ 0.06 (0.01%)KOSM6.1▲ 0.08 (0.01%)MLCF53.41▲ 0.55 (0.01%)NBP80.9▲ 1.6 (0.02%)OGDC214.06▲ 0.74 (0.00%)PAEL41.75▼ -0.11 (0.00%)PIBTL9.75▲ 0.63 (0.07%)PPL172.95▲ 0.2 (0.00%)PRL34▼ -0.19 (-0.01%)PTC23.6▼ -0.14 (-0.01%)SEARL92.25▼ -1 (-0.01%)TELE7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.09▲ 0.02 (0.00%)TPLP10.96▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TREET20.8▼ -0.07 (0.00%)TRG59.07▲ 0.29 (0.00%)UNITY29.01▲ 0.25 (0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia’s Champions Trophy exit

DUBAI – Australian player Steve Smith has announced retired from One-Day International cricket after his side’s last night four-wicket loss to India in Dubai that ended his team’s Champions Trophy campaign.

Smith will continue to be available for Test and T20I selection, the latter decision perhaps reflecting a wish to be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles where the 20-over game will feature for the first time.

The 35-year-old told teammates of his decision in the aftermath of the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat in Dubai overnight, and said today “it feels like the right time to make way”.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a release today.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Smith ends his ODI career with 170 appearances, making him the nation’s 16th-most capped men’s player in the 50-over format and the 12th highest runs scorer.

He also captained Australia in 64 one-day matches, for a winning percentage of 50 per cent, including series wins against England and India in his first year as full-time skipper, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and a tri-series victory over South Africa and West Indies in the Caribbean (both in 2016).

