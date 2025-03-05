Steve Smith retires from ODI cricket after Australia’s Champions Trophy exit

DUBAI – Australian player Steve Smith has announced retired from One-Day International cricket after his side’s last night four-wicket loss to India in Dubai that ended his team’s Champions Trophy campaign.

Smith will continue to be available for Test and T20I selection, the latter decision perhaps reflecting a wish to be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles where the 20-over game will feature for the first time.

The 35-year-old told teammates of his decision in the aftermath of the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat in Dubai overnight, and said today “it feels like the right time to make way”.

“It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it,” Smith said in a release today.

“There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

“Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

“Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage.”

Smith ends his ODI career with 170 appearances, making him the nation’s 16th-most capped men’s player in the 50-over format and the 12th highest runs scorer.

He also captained Australia in 64 one-day matches, for a winning percentage of 50 per cent, including series wins against England and India in his first year as full-time skipper, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and a tri-series victory over South Africa and West Indies in the Caribbean (both in 2016).