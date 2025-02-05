Forever in my heart: A father’s legacy

ON 28 December 2024, Justice Ijazul Hassan, a man of unparalleled integrity and grace, ascended to heaven. To me, he was not just a father but my guiding star, unwavering pillar of strength and moral compass. Abu embodied love, honesty and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Abu’s life was a masterclass in integrity, lived with purpose and unwavering faith. He led by example, teaching profound lessons through actions rather than words. Whenever I falter, his enduring presence reminds me of the values he instilled in me. His character was my fortress, shielding me from life’s temptations and guiding me toward righteousness.

Abu’s simplicity was his brilliance. From humble beginnings, his strength of character made him extraordinary. When he joined the judicial service in 1974 with a salary of just PKR 300 per month, he entrusted every rupee to my mother, knowing she would nurture our home with love and care. Together, they built a sanctuary of warmth, laughter and devotion.

For 50 years, Abu and my mother shared a love defined by respect and devotion. He called her every night at 9 pm during official tours, a simple act reflecting a lifetime of commitment. Their silent tears in partings, unobtainable joy in reunions and boundless empathy for each other were a living testament to love’s depth.

As a judge, Abu’s integrity was his hallmark. He viewed his role as a sacred trust, delivering justice with fairness, compassion and an unyielding commitment to truth. No personal interest or external pressure could sway him. His dedication was not just duty but a life’s calling—to serve society and uphold justice.

Abu’s greatness extended beyond the courtroom. His humility, empathy and generosity touched countless lives. Without fanfare, he quietly sup-ported those in need, embodying the spirit of giving. His selflessness showed that even small acts of kindness create profound ripples of change. In my professional journey, his legacy remains my shield. Whenever doubt or temptation arises, I think of him—his steadfast commitment to doing what is right. His deeply rooted principles guide me even in his absence, reminding me that character defines true greatness.

Beyond his roles in public service and family, Abu lived simply, finding joy in faith, family and duty. Avoiding materialism, he focused on values that truly mattered. His meals were modest, his attire unassuming, but his soul was grand. His humility and unwavering principles left an indelible mark on all who met him.

Abu’s love for his family knew no bounds. More than a provider, he was a nurturer, mentor and friend. He taught me that true strength lies in compassion, true greatness in service to others and well-lived life is measured by love and respect. His passing has left a void, but his legacy is eternal. It lives on in the values he instilled in me, the lives he touched and the lessons he imparted.

May Allah grant my beloved father the highest ranks in Jannah. Abu, you are forever in my heart, my guiding light and my greatest pride. I am eternally grateful to be your son and pray to live a life that honours your memory.

—The author is his son and Civil Servant of Pakistan.