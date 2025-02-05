AGL49.7▲ 1 (0.02%)AIRLINK192.12▼ -0.34 (0.00%)BOP10.11▼ -0.12 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.49▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.62▼ -0.04 (0.00%)DFML46.4▼ -1.28 (-0.03%)DGKC105.54▼ -1.44 (-0.01%)FCCL37.64▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)FFL14.98▼ -0.43 (-0.03%)HUBC127.08▼ -1 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.41▼ -0.36 (-0.03%)KEL4.43▼ -0.01 (0.00%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF44.25▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)NBP73.13▲ 2.61 (0.04%)OGDC199.88▼ -2.81 (-0.01%)PAEL39.14▲ 1.19 (0.03%)PIBTL7.81▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PPL172.28▼ -2.77 (-0.02%)PRL34.59▼ -2.75 (-0.07%)PTC22.51▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)SEARL102.77▼ -2.12 (-0.02%)TELE8.21▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)TOMCL33.31▼ -0.27 (-0.01%)TPLP11.58▼ -0.55 (-0.05%)TREET20.62▼ -0.79 (-0.04%)TRG66.47▲ 2.49 (0.04%)UNITY30.6▼ -0.08 (0.00%)WTL1.58▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)

UAE Dirham value declines against Pak rupee – 5 February 2025

KARACHI – UAE Dirham exchange rate in Pakistan registered a slight fall as it stood at Rs75.94 in open market of Pakistan today, 5 Feb 2025.

The selling rate of Dirham in South Asian country stood at Rs76.22 after witnessing a decline of three paisas.

 AED to PKR Today

UAE Dirham rate stands at Rs75.94 in open market. So, the 1,000 Dirham will be equal to Rs75,940 in Pakistani currency.

The UAE and Pakistan have closed economic relations as the Gulf country has been extending support to the latter whenever it is needed.

Both sides have also engaged in various ventures as recently as a UAE firm made investment in Pakistani ports.

The UAE hosts more than two million Pakistani expatriates, who are engaged in various employments and business in the country.

The overseas also play a key role in sending remittances to Pakistan. Inflows from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded an increase of 2 percent on a monthly basis, from $619.4 million in November to $631.5 million in December 2024.

Recently, UAE has rolled over of its two deposits of $1 billion each placed with the central bank for another one year.

The central bank said the deposits were maturing this month, January 2025.

