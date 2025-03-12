Footage of Jaffer Express Rescue Operation surfaces after release of all hostages

ISLAMABAD – Dramatic aerial footage of Jaffer Express rescue operation emerged, showing coordinated efforts of Pakistan’s army, Air Force, and paramilitary in neutralizing terrorists and rescuing hostages.

The footage reveals thermal imaging of intense operation, with three separate groups of hostages being held at gunpoint. In a statement, Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed the successful completion of the operation. He explained that terrorists strategically placed suicide bombers among the hostages, complicating the rescue efforts. However, the Pakistani Army’s snipers successfully neutralized the suicide bombers, ensuring the safety of all hostages.

“The operation is now concluded. All terrorists involved have been eliminated, and all hostages have been safely rescued,” said Lt Gen Chaudhry. “It was a complex operation requiring coordination across multiple branches of our armed forces.”

The rescue operation, which took place on March 11, 2025, involved units from the Pakistan Army, the Special Services Group (SSG), the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), and the Frontier Corps (FC). Security forces acted swiftly after the militants targeted the Jaffer Express train, halting it along a railway track in Bolan, and taking passengers hostage. The attackers reportedly used women and children as human shields, further complicating the operation.

Lt Gen Chaudhry revealed that the terrorists remained in constant contact with their facilitators and mastermind, who were based in Afghanistan, using satellite phones during the operation. However, despite these communications, Pakistani forces managed to eliminate all the terrorists on-site.

The operation also included bomb disposal teams clearing the train and surrounding area as part of standard operating procedures. Additionally, hostages who had managed to flee to nearby areas during the clearance operation are being gathered by security forces.

The successful rescue operation highlights the high level of coordination and bravery displayed by Pakistan’s armed forces in protecting the nation from terrorist threats and ensuring the safety of its citizens.