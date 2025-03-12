Shahbaz Tikka among 27 illegal buildings demolished in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) partially demolished 27 illegal commercial buildings in Lahore yesterday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing demolished the front of 27 illegal commercial buildings on Johar Town’s Khayaban-e-Firdousi.

The partially demolished premises include Shahbaz Tikka, Pak Hospital, food outlets, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police and heavy machinery.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of building and parking bylaws, encroachments and illegal commercial use in Lahore.